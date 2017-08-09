Alleged purse snatcher photobombs victim

Tobey Ann Puckett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing a purse.

According to police reports, a group of women visiting Louisville were taking a photo at the corner of Muhammad Ali and Fourth Street. One woman put her purse down next to a lamp post during the photo when it was stolen. The person taking the photo accidentally caught the suspect taking the purse in the photo.

Police were able to quickly identify the suspect as Tobey Ann Puckett, and she is now in jail.

