AG Beshear: 4 men plead guilty in fraternity assault case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Attorney General Andy Beshear announced four Warren County defendants have entered guilty pleas in connection with assaulting an individual at the Pi Kappa Alpha Western Kentucky University fraternity on March 5, 2017.

Quinton A. Baker, 19; Xavier D. Lane, 20; Tyler Obee, 18; and Cecil C. Stallings, 20, entered pleas of guilty to the amended charges of complicity to wanton endangerment, second degree; and complicity to assault, fourth degree, under extreme emotional disturbance.

The men agreed to a sentence of 12 months, conditionally discharged for a period of two years. Also, the men must complete 30 hours of community service, pay restitution to the victim for medical expenses and have no further violations of the law.

The cases of three other defendants – Andrew O’Bryan, 19, charged with menacing, and criminal trespass; Jachour H. Pearson, 19, and Christopher R. Johnson, 21, each charged with criminal trespass– are still pending.

Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit is handling this case. The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the case.

The next scheduled court date is Aug. 22.

