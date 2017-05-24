Accused murderer Brice Rhodes indicted on attempted jail escape

Brice Rhodes

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Accused murderer Brice Rhodes, considered one of Louisville’s most dangerous, was indicted for his attempt to escape.

Rhodes faces two counts of murder and other charges in the stabbing deaths of brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.

Rhodes also faces murder charges in the death of Christopher Jones.

This indictment stems from an incident where Rhodes allegedly dug out a hole in his jail cell.

Since he has been in jail, Rhodes has racked up assault charges, accused of beating up another inmate and face charges for threatening Judge Amber Wolf.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in his case.

