80-year-old Walmart employee pepper-sprayed by shoplifters

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) - Police are searching for a man accused of pepper-spraying an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mount Sterling police said in a Facebook post that a man shoplifted several items from the store and pepper-sprayed the woman when she tried to stop him on Saturday.



The Facebook post includes photos of the man and a woman accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray before they entered the store.



Police say the two suspects left in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma plates.

