$5K in weapons stolen from gun shop in Valley Station

Biff's Gun World (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A gun shop in Valley Station was burglarized early Thursday morning.



The owners of Biff's Gun World on Dixie Highway say someone broke through the store's glass and stole about $5,000 in weapons.

When the store’s alarm went off, the owners were there in minutes, but the suspects had already left.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the police at 574-LMPD.



