4th rape accusation against LMPD officer

Pablo Cano (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Rape allegations are being made against a Louisville Metro Police officer.

“I was actually in shock,” said Councilman David James.

A total of four women have come forward alleging they had been raped by LMPD officer Pablo Cano, on many occasions while he was working or in uniform and armed.

“It's another black eye for the police officers,” Councilman James said.

Lawsuits have been filed against Cano with three women coming forward with rape allegations. A fourth woman recently filed a rape complaint against Cano with LMPD.

Metro Councilman and retired officer David James says in cases like this, there should be some type of third-party investigation.

“With the sexual offenses it might be a good idea to have either the attorney general's office or the Kentucky State Police handle those investigations,” he said.

The attorney representing three of the four alleged victims says that's a major concern for her clients.

“Who do you call when a police officer assaults you? Do you trust another officer to take care of it?” said Shannon Fauver, the victims’ attorney.

Fauver says she's concerned that there could be more women out there with similar claims.

“If someone has raped someone...they're going to have done it again,” she said.

Councilman James says he doesn't know if the council will push for a third-party investigation into this case. He says it's too early to tell at this point.

