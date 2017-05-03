3 juveniles facing charges after Galt House carjacking

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is extra security at the Galt House parking garages tonight after police say a person was carjacked there this evening.

Louisville Metro Police say one person was carjacked at gunpoint but was not injured.

According to authorities, the suspects are 12, 13 and 16-years-old. Police say the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle at 9th and Main before 7 p.m. this evening.

The juveniles were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

