3 Campbellsville homes shot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Did a photographer fulfill her promise?
-
Campbellsville Police investigating after homes shot
-
Paoli works past white nationalist stigma
-
Students protest removal of principal
-
Man shot and killed in New Albany
-
Three dogs rescued from Charlestown home
-
Semi gets stuck in Highlands due to E. Parkway project
-
First look at Whiskey Row renovations
-
7 day forecast 1/18
-
Former Ind. Gov. Daniels sees new bridges for first time
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Behind the scenes of the Whiskey Row renovationJan 18, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
Paoli community promotes inclusion, acceptance with…Jan 18, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Wicker daughters frustrated over denial of…Jan 18, 2017, 8:16 p.m.