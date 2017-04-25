3 arrested on drug charges at Blue Grass Airport

cocaine 07252014 xx 1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Three men have been arrested on charges of conspiring to bring 80 bricks of cocaine and 40 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Kentucky.



News outlets report that the men were arrested Friday after authorities in Van Nuys, California, and Orlando, Florida, alerted Homeland Security agents that a bulk shipment of drugs would be flown into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.



Isaac Basilio Rosas, Cedric Allen Oronce Fajardo and Robert Walter Carlson appeared in court Monday and were charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances.



An affidavit filed in federal court says the meth was discovered when Kentucky State Police stopped a car that had been loaded with a suitcase from the plane. A search of the plane revealed the cocaine. Each brick weighed about 1 kilogram.



It's unclear if the men have lawyers.

© 2017 Associated Press