3 arrested in connection with man's assault, car theft

Ashleigh Judah, Cody Cooper and Darnell Jordan are facing robbery charges in connection with a man's assault and theft of his vehicle in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three people face robbery charges in an alleged car theft that ended with a police pursuit.

According to police records, Ashleigh Judah asked a man for a ride and had him take her to a location where Darnell Jordan and Cody Cooper were reportedly waiting.

Officers say the two men attacked the victim and stole his car.

Police found the vehicle and pursued it into Oldham County where the three suspects were arrested and later booked into Metro Corrections.

All three are expected to be arraigned Feb. 14.

(© 2017 WHAS)