3 arrested after anti-Semitic vandalism to Scottsburg, Ind. grave

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – Hatred and disrespect is everything that shouldn't surround someone resting in peace.



“You don't desecrate somebody's last resting place. It just, it's not right,” Jarin Gladstein, whose grandparents’ grave was spray painted with anti-Semitic remarks, said.



Police say an anonymous tip lead to the arrest of three people. Angeliquca Tompkins, 19 and Matthew Terry, 20 are charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing for their role in the crime, according to police. There was also a juvenile arrested. She has been released to her parents.

Gladstein told WHAS 11 the three suspects are complete strangers.

“I have no idea who they are, no. First time I've ever seen them in my life,” he explained.

The vandalism hit the internet when Gladstein posted a picture to social media. The post has had more than 30,000 shares.



“The fact that words spread fast, obviously from Facebook, but it's awesome that we got together and somebody obviously spilled the guts and said who it was, which, I appreciate because I feel like that should pay for what they've done.”



Police say the investigation will be sent to the Scott County Prosecutors Office to be reviewed for further charges.



“I'll be happier when I see the charges that get pressed against them, but I'm happy for now, yes I am,” Gladstein said.