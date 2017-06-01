$250,000 bond set for LaGrange man facing rape, drug charges

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

OLDHAM Co., Ky. (WHAS 11)--A $250,000 bond is set for a LaGrange man facing rape and drug charges.

Stephen Kasey is charged with rape, kidnapping, selling a controlled substance to a minor, tampering with physical evidence and sodomy.

While police were investigating Kasey in a drug trafficking case, his son told police Kasey was also having sex with underage girls in exchange for drugs.

One accuser said Kasey would get young girls intoxicated and in some cases would forcibly take advantage of them.

Kasey is being held in the Oldham County Jail.

