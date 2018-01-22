23-year-old charged in double homicide near Bowman Field

Aaron Hernandez (Photo: Fayette County Texas Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a homicide near Bowman Field.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Hernandez is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki.

Rice and Kandelaki were found dead in an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive on Jan. 18.

According to an arrest report, police say Hernandez was involved in a romantic relationship with Rice.

Hernandez was apprehended in Fayette County, Texas on Jan. 20 with the assistance of the Texas law enforcement.

Metro Police say detectives have traveled to Texas for further investigation and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no outstanding suspects.

