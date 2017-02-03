2 UofL football players facing charges

LOUIVSILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--- Two Louisville football players are facing charges after police say they were a part of separate crimes last month.

The Courier-Journal reports, on January 6 wide-receiver Traveon Samuel and another vehicle were clocked at over 100 miles per hour northbound on I-65.

He was cited for speeding, reckless driving and racing on a public highway and will appear in court late Feb.

Then on Feb.22 quarterback Jawon Pass was charged with possession of marijuana after it was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

He is set to appear in court March 9.



A Louisville team spokesman says Bobby Petrino is aware of two incidents and will handle things internally.

