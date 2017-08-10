2 teens charged in shooting of 8 cows; 4 cows still missing

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

STONE, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.



WYMT-TV reported Thursday that Joe Yates and Danny Branham of Pike County say eight of their cows were killed and another four are missing. Branham says five of the killed cows were pregnant, and the other three were young calves. He said one young calf had to be put down after it was shot in the spine.



Yates and Branham said the cattle's value was estimated at $20,000, and was meant to support them after retirement.



Yates said he discovered a video on social media of teenagers showing off a rifle and distinct ammunition matching rounds used on the cattle.



The station reports police say the two teens who made the videos have confessed.

