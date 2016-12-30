2 officers injured during chase that ended on Sherman Minton Bridge

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two officers are injured after a police chase that went through two different counties in Southern Indiana.

Clarksville police say just before seven this evening, an officer saw a person driving erratically on the Lewis and Clark Parkway. After running the plates, the officer learned the driver, David Fant, was wanted for robbery in Kentucky.

The officer tried to pull Fant over, but he didn't stop and continued into Floyd County. Eventually, the fugitive crashed on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Police tell us during the chase, Fant hit two police cars with his vehicle. The two officers who were hurt received minor injuries.

Fant now faces several charges including resisting, battery to police and the original robbery charge.