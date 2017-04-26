Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Salem bypass

THINKSTOCK

SALEM, Ind.(WHAS 11)--Indiana state police are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting two men and leaving them for dead on the side of a road.

Police say a driver spotted the men on the Salem bypass just west of State Road 60.

One man died at a hospital.

The other is fighting for his life at University Hospital in Louisville.

Police say they do not know who may be responsible.

