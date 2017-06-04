2 found shot to death in Lyndon, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Lyndon Sunday.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a family member discovered the bodies of two males at the Partridge Meadows Apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive around 5 p.m. Police believe the men are in their 20’s or 30’s and are unsure if they lived there.

Police could not determine if the men shot each other or if they were shot by someone else.

Neighbors told police they didn’t hear anything.

The investigation is ongoing.

