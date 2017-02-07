WHAS
Close

2 found dead at Germantown apartment ID'd

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 3:46 PM. EST February 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people who were found dead in a murder-suicide at a Germantown apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 7, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Kristi Juric, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene and her manner of death was a homicide, according to the coroner’s office


Sinsia Juric. 44, was pronounced dead at the scene and his manner of death was a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The man and woman were married, according to LMPD.

The officers found the two at their apartment at the German Mill Lofts in the 900 block of Goss Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. 

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

Police: 2 found dead in Germantown apartment

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories