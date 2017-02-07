2 found dead at Germantown apartment ID'd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people who were found dead in a murder-suicide at a Germantown apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 7, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Kristi Juric, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene and her manner of death was a homicide, according to the coroner’s office



Sinsia Juric. 44, was pronounced dead at the scene and his manner of death was a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The man and woman were married, according to LMPD.

The officers found the two at their apartment at the German Mill Lofts in the 900 block of Goss Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

(© 2017 WHAS)