2 charged with murder after fight turns deadly

Amber Jewell in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD is charging two people with murder after a woman died following a fight earlier this week.

Officers say Amber Jewell threw an "object" at a moving car on 38th Street in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Her cousin, Kara Jewell, was seriously injured and later died at University Hospital.

Jewell is now charged with murder, along with Everett Baker, who admitted to his own involvement in the fight.

