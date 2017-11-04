2 charged after shooting at E. Jefferson County gas station

Michael Bailey and Nathaniel Stewart (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say two men are facing charges after a shooting at a gas station in eastern Jefferson County early Saturday.

Nathaniel Stewart, 21, and Michael Bailey, 19, are facing attempted murder and receiving stolen property.

According to arrest records, police say the victim pulled into the Circle K in the 9900 block of La Grange Road and saw both Stewart and Bailey. That’s when police say Stewart reached into the vehicle and pointed the gun at the victim and fired 6 shots, hitting the passenger side of that vehicle. The victim was able to get away unharmed.

Both men fled the scene but were later located and arrested by police just before 5 a.m.

Stewart and Bailey are being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

In addition to the other charges, Stewart is also facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both are expected in court Nov. 6.

