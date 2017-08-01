2 arrested, including grandson, after woman's grave dug up

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - The unearthing of a grave of a woman buried for nearly 15 years has led to the arrest of two men, including her grandson.



WYMT-TV reports that Martin County sheriff's deputies arrested grandson 33-year-old James Z. Howard and 26-year-old Tea Jay Luster in connection with the disturbance of Emily Howard's grave on Saturday.



Emily Howard died in November 2002 and was buried in Stacy's Cemetery, near Peter Cave Lake. Marin County Sheriff John Kirk says a teenager visiting the cemetery Sunday discovered the grave dug until the coffin was exposed. Before the arrest, family member George Jude said all that was inside the coffin was a porcelain doll and pictures.



The two men are charged with violating graves. No motive has been revealed. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

