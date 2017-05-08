2 arrested in connection with Jeffersonville liquor store shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with an April shooting outside a Jeffersonville liquor store.

Devin Stoner, 21, and Clayton Pierce, 19, are facing multiple charges including criminal recklessness.

Police were called to Red Carpet Liquor at the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court on Apr. 26 after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. Police said those who were responsible fled when officers arrived.

Police said they obtained video from the owner that showed two groups of people arriving in the parking lot of the business and engage in some type of argument. That’s when police say it led to the separate parties drawing and firing handguns.

According to the arrest report, Stoner was arrested during a traffic stop and Pierce was arrested during an execution of a search warrant in the 1800 block of Lilly Lane on May 3. The handgun used by Pierce was recovered.

