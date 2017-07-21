2 arrested in connection to church multiple burglaries

Zachary Weaver (L) and Matthew Wright (R): Church burglary suspects (Photo: provided)

HARRISON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Harrison County Indiana deputies say two men who are believed to be involved in a string of church burglaries were arrested Friday afternoon.

Zachary Weaver and Matthew Wright face burglary charges for breaking into five Harrison County churches and two Meade County churches earlier this week.

Detectives are in the process of gathering thousands of dollars of stolen items.

"There are several large screen televisions, blu-ray players, other electronics including computers, cash safes and money taken from the different churches," said Harrison County Lt. Nick Smith.

Smith says Weaver was arrested at a Louisville bus stop Friday afternoon trying to flee the state. Wright was found in a Meade County lake hiding under a pontoon boat.

"My initial thing is to pray for these gentlemen because they are obviously on the wrong path," said Heidelberg United Methodist Pastor Rob Pryor.

Surveillance video taken from inside the church's fellowship hall early Sunday morning shows two men breaking into his office. He says they took off with $100, money meant for a homeless mission in Corydon. "When you break into a church and you take money from a church, you are attacking the mission field you are involved in," Pryor told WHAS11.

Detectives are looking for a motive as at least one pastor now with peace of mind that prayers do get answered.

