2 arrested, charged in S.W. Louisville robbery, home invasion

Donnie Ashby and Anna Patterson (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested two people they believe were involved in a home invasion, assault and robbery in southwest Louisville.

Officials say 36-year-old Donnie Ashby and 29-year-old Anna Patterson broke into a home in the 3000 block of Winter Way, pistol whipped residents and then tied them up with cords on Thursday. According to the arrest report, one of the victim’s fingers was cut off with bolt cutters.

Police say the victim’s phones, money and other items were taken from them.

One of the victims managed to run away and call police with both Ashby and Patterson being taken into custody on Friday.

Patterson is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to be back in court on July 18.

Ashby was arraigned on July 8 and is being held without bond. No word on his next court date.

