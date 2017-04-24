2 arrested, victim ID'd after Bearcamp Road homicide

Misty Knight and Robert Carpenter (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people have been arrested after a body was found in Jefferson Memorial Forest and police are now calling it a homicide.

Louisville Metro Police say 37-year-old Robert Carpenter and 39-year-old Misty McKnight have been arrested in connection with Joshua Cambron's death.

According to police, McKnight and Cambron knew one another and happened to run into each other at the Walmart on Outer Loop.

That’s when police say McKnight along with Carpenter asked the Cambron for a ride. Police said Cambron drove the pair to the 7400 block of Egypt Lane where they pulled a knife and attempted to rob him of his vehicle.

Cambron refused, put up a fight and was stabbed. He died from his injuries in the vehicle.

Police said McKnight and Carpenter drove the Cambron’s body to the 12000 block of Bearcamp Road where they dumped his body near a creek.

The suspects were stopped in Delaware County, Ohio where they were eventually arrested.

It’s not known when McKnight and Carpenter will be extradited back to Kentucky where they will be formally charged.

© 2017 WHAS-TV