18-year-old charged in assault, theft of victim's cell phone

Jermon Manion (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with the assault and robbery of a victim in the Russell neighborhood on Jan 12.

According to police, Jermon Manion admitted to stealing the victim’s cell phone at gunpoint with an accomplice around 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chestnut Street.

Manion told police his accomplice shot the victim and they believed the victim was dead.

Louisville Metro Police said First Division Officers encountered the victim as he was speeding eastbound on Chestnut and 23rd Streets.

Police said the victim got out his vehicle and informed officers he was shot in the chest.

He was transported and taken to the hospital where his condition remains unknown.

The victim told police he was in an altercation with Manion and the accomplice at his office where he manages a halfway house.

Manion is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 24.

