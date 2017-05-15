17-year-old killed in Bardstown shooting

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (Ky.Standard)--About 1 a.m. Monday, Bardstown Police and Nelson sheriff’s deputies were at the FiveStar at East Stephen Foster and Second, where a young man who had been shot earlier died.

City Police Chief Steve Uram said a report officers received earlier was that the shooting incident happened in the vicinity of the Speedy Mart at 450 E. Stephen Foster Ave., often referred to by locals as “the log cabin.”

“We don’t know who he is. He had no identification on him,” he said.

Uram described the victim as a white male who appeared to be in his early 20s.

Uram said the situation at the convenience store involved the victim and two witnesses in a black or dark-colored car that was taken from the scene, and “two others that we don’t know about.”

“The shooting occurred there, and they drove down here,” he said.

He said no one else was injured that he knew about.

The two witnesses who were in the car were separated for questioning.

Just after 2 a.m., Uram said police still had no one in custody.

Deputy Sheriff A.J. Lewis said he and another deputy were the first on the scene and administered CPR, but the victim was apparently already dead.

Deputy Coroner Brian Papenfuss, Nelson County EMS and Bardstown firefighters were all on the scene.

Sgt. Nathan Phillips was the commanding officer.

Ky. Standard