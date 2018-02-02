17-year-old is Louisville's latest homicide victim, says family

Indian trail homicide scene (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – You could hear the pain and the loss among the sobs coming from the family who found out their loved one had been killed.

It happened Friday night, before 7:00 at the Oldham Square apartments off of East Indian Trail in the Newburg neighborhood.

“I'm so sick. I'm so sick. But what can we do? We can't do nothing but live our life. All we can do is raise our kids the best that we can,” said Angela Smith-Ward, who said she is the victim’s cousin.

The coroner has not officially released his name, but two family members told WHAS 11 News that he is KenDell Smith, 17. He attended Fern Creek High School.

“I got some phone calls telling me he had been shot, next thing I know they were telling me he's gone,” Smith-Ward said.

Smith-Ward said KenDell had just left his mother's house and said she had no idea what he was doing at the Oldham Square apartments across the street.

“It wasn't even 20 minutes. When I called her, she said he ain't even been gone five minutes. He just walked out the door. I said you better go see, there's something wrong out there,” she explained.

Just a few hours before, across town on the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, a young woman was killed, as well. Her identity has not yet been released, but she was found in a vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes.

“It's very tragic, especially when young people meet their fate this way. And it ought to be a cry to our city and anyone, whether it was your family or not, to be affected by these senseless acts of violence that are taking place,” said LMPD spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell.

Smith-Ward told WHAS 11 News the victim and his mother moved to Louisville from Chicago a little over a year ago to escape the violence.

“He had been shot in Chicago, walking down the street, guys shooting, and he got shot in the back,” she explained.

Smith-Ward said KenDell's mother did all she could to keep him away from the violence that ultimately took his life.

“Either you're going to whoop their butt, or the streets going to whoop them. And like I used to tell mine, there's some wolves out here in these streets, and they're going to eat your [butt] up. They don't play out here.”

There are no suspects in either homicide on Friday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV