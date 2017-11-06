15-year-old taken into custody after Cherokee Triangle shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken into custody a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at Cherokee Triangle.

Police said they are looking for one outstanding male in connection to the case as well. The police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue on Sunday just after 7 p.m.

The victim was a white male in his thirties. The victim had been walking with his wife, according to initial reports. The two were visiting friends in the area.

According to police, an altercation occurred while the two were walking home. The altercation was between the victim and his wife and the 15-year-old and another male. Shots were fired during the altercation and the man was fatally shot. The man’s wife was not injured.

At this time a description has not been released for the outstanding male.

