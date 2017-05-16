15-year-old S. Oldham High School student facing charges after threat posted to Instagram

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 15-year-old student at South Oldham High School is charged with terroristic threatening after police say she made a threatening Instagram post.

On May 12, the post was made at 11:15 a.m. The threat stated a bombing would occur at South Oldham High School.

Safety protocols and procedures were followed and as a result 1,300 students were evacuated.

No explosives were found but it was through the Oldham County Police investigation that they arrested the juvenile.

Police said she confessed to making the post.

