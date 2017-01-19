15-year-old facing charges in multiple Campbellsville shooting incidents

ARREST generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 15-year-old was arrested and is facing charges in three shooting incidents in Campbellsville.

The juvenile was charged with 11 counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

The shooting incidents happened on Coakley Street, Lebanon Avenue and Bell Avenue. The first of the incidents happened on Jan. 14. All of the incidents involved bullets hitting homes and no one was reported as being injured in the incidents.

One Campbellsville resident said her family was home at the time her house was shot.

"It's still kind of hard because my grandson was home, my husband, any of us could have gotten shot or killed and this is no prank, you know," Michelle said.

The juvenile was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.



