1 suspect in Clarksville surveillance camera theft arrested

Thieves caught on camera (Photo: surveillance)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – One of the suspects in a theft that was caught on camera was arrested on June 7.

A man and woman were captured on surveillance video on May 11 at Ashland Park in Clarksville.

Police believe the man not only swiped surveillance equipment but also toilet paper and cleaning supplies from the restroom.

Officials have not released the man's name at this time. The female suspect is still on the loose.



