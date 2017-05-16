1 shot on Taylor Boulevard, police say

shooting (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a shooting in South Louisville.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard around 8:36 p.m.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV