1 shot on Taylor Boulevard, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a shooting in South Louisville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard around 8:36 p.m.
The victim has been transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown.
WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs