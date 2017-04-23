1 dead in Patton Court shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot to death in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday.

Officers responded to Patton Court where they found a man believed to be in his 20’s or 30’s already dead.

Police are unsure if the man lived at the address or how many times he was shot.

This latest shooting was a block away from the Easter Sunday shooting that left a woman dead and another in critical condition.

Police are stressing the importance of their Anonymous Tip Line to residents in the area to help solve these crimes.

“I would encourage you to use this anonymous tip line there's a reason for it to be anonymous. So you can keep yourself safe while at the same time making sure that the people who are the criminal element are also being apprehended. So I would strongly encourage people to use that crime tip hot line of course we do have routine patrols here. Not everyone wants to be seen with police and of course we do understand that. That’s why we have that anonymous crime tip hotline,” LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The Anonymous Tip Line is 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV