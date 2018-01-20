1 shot, injured after shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a man’s injuries near a Newburg restaurant Saturday.
Officers responded to a location near the Indi’s restaurant in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road around 4:40 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This story will be updated.
