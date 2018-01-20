1 shot, injured after shooting in Newburg

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a man’s injuries near a Newburg restaurant Saturday.

Officers responded to a location near the Indi’s restaurant in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road around 4:40 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

