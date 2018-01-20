WHAS
Close

1 shot, injured after shooting in Newburg

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:25 PM. EST January 20, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a man’s injuries near a Newburg restaurant Saturday.

 

Officers responded to a location near the Indi’s restaurant in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road around 4:40 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest.

 

The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

 

This story will be updated.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories