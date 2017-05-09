Close 1 shot at Dixie, Hill Street WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 5:41 PM. EDT May 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, there is a shooting at Dixie and Hill Street.One person has been shot.There is no word on any suspects at this time. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New Albany Housing Director Terminated Suspect arrested in Derby Day homicide Dallas woman loses big while looking for love Social video: RxMixup Shively father killed, daughter nearby Kentucky couple owns stake in Derby winner First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday outlook Tad Cummins being held in jail Homicide suspects expected in court Metro Council challenges LMPD chief on violence More Stories White House announces Pres. Trump has fired FBI… May. 9, 2017, 5:52 p.m. 1 shot at Dixie, Hill Street May. 9, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Alleged thief dies after trying to steal vehicle in… May. 9, 2017, 4:31 p.m.
