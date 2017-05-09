WHAS
1 shot at Dixie, Hill Street

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 5:41 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, there is a shooting at Dixie and Hill Street.

One person has been shot.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

 

