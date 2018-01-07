Man shot in face during Shively home invasion

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after noon on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of San Jose Avenue in the Shively neighborhood.

Officials with Shively Police confirmed one male was shot in the cheek during what authorities believe was a home invasion, and that he is a resident of that home.

The extent of the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and he is being treated at University Hospital.

There was a female in the house at the time, officials report, but the extent of what she witnessed is still being investigated.

Officials have no suspects in the case at this time.

