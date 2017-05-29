MetroSafe: At least 3 shot near Big Four Bridge

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are responding to reports of a shooting at Waterfront Park, not too far from the Big Four Bridge.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say it appears to be at least three victims after the initial report of one. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

No other information surrounding the shooting was not given.

This story will be updated.

