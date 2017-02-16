1 person injured in shooting at Club Cedar

LOUISVILLE,KY. (WHAS 11)--Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a patron at a nightclub.

The shooting happened at Club Cedar on South 26th Street Wednesday.

That's in the Russell neighborhood.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where police say that person is expected to be okay.

If you have any information you are urged to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

