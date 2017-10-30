WHAS
1 injured in shooting near 26th, W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:53 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened near 26th and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Officials with MetroSafe says one person has been transported to the hospital.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

WHAS11 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


