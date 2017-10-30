1 injured in shooting near 26th, W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

The scene of a shooting at 26th and W. Muhammad Ali in the Russell neighborhood. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened near 26th and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Officials with MetroSafe says one person has been transported to the hospital.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

