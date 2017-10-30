1 injured in shooting near 26th, W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
Police say the incident happened near 26th and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard just after 3 p.m.
Officials with MetroSafe says one person has been transported to the hospital.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
WHAS11 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates.
