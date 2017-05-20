1 injured in Brashear Drive shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police is asking for the public’s help in finding information on a shooting that injured one Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on South 11th Street and Brashear Drive.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to leave an anonymous tip on the police tip line, 574-LMPD.
The condition of the victim is not known.
