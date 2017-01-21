1 arrested, 1 critical following Highlands shooting

Bao Ly (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is fighting for his life following an early morning shooting in the Highlands Saturday.

According to Louisville Metro Police, an altercation happened between two men on Bardstown Road near Highland Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police say one of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Bao Ly, pulled out the gun and shot the victim.

Ly was arrested and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The victim has not been identified but was transported to University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Ly is being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 full cash bond and is expected to be arraigned Jan. 23.

