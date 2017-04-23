1 arrest during Thunder, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a gloomy start to Saturday, it turned out to be a good night for Metro Police working during Thunder Over Louisville.

According to officials, police only made one arrest for disorderly conduct at the event.

In addition to the arrest, there were only a couple of reports of thefts from a parking garage and only a single report for lost property.

Police also said there was an assault with a minor injury and are expected to issue a warrant in that investigation.

