(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms crews are working to contain a fire at an apartment building at 2014 Cherokee Parkway.

Officials believe the fire started as a result of a lightning strike to the attic of the building.

The intersections of Bardstown Road and Cherokee Parkway and Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway are currently shut down.

© 2017 WHAS-TV