Crews search Evansville explosion site after at least 3 hurt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Crews have been searching the rubble of an Evansville house for possibly more victims after an explosion and fire injured at least three people.



Evansville fire Battalion Chief Charles Hertzberger says a child and two adults were taken to hospitals after the explosion happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on the city's east side. He says two people were possibly missing, although that hadn't been confirmed.



The house erupted in flames after the blast, but neighboring houses didn't appear badly damaged.



Officials didn't immediately give any details about those injured or how badly they were hurt. The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known, although utility crews shut off natural gas to the area.



Nearby residents described the ground and their houses shaking from the explosion.

