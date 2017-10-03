Crawfordsville movie scene nearly costs actor his life

(IndyStar.com) CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Art imitated life just a little too well Tuesday when a movie set was mistaken for an armed robbery, according to Indiana State Police.

It nearly cost an actor his life.

Crawfordsville police rushed to the Back Step Brewing Co. at 125 N. Green St. about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported a possible armed robbery, police said.

The caller saw a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun enter the bar, state police said.

The gunman actually was actor Jim Duff, who was playing a role in a movie being filmed at the bar, and the gun was a prop, state police said.

But Crawfordsville police didn't know that when they arrived to find Duff backing out of the bar with gun in hand and a mask over his head, state police said.

Officers yelled at Duff to drop the gun, but instead, he turned towards the officers, who felt threatened and fired at Duff, according to state police.

After shots were fired at him, Duff dropped the gun and pulled off the mask while yelling that it was a movie set, according to state police.

No one was injured, and Duff was released after his story was authenticated.

The film crew and other actors were inside the bar when police arrived, according to police.

The production company and the bar did not notify police or other businesses of the filming, so police did not know what they saw unfurling before them was a make-believe scene.

Indiana State Police were called to investigate the police-action shooting. The investigation continues.

Crawfordsville Assistant Police Chief Jim Sessions said the officers involved in the shooting are on their days off.

A news release will be issued by the Crawfordsville Police Department either Wednesday or Thursday, Sessions said.

