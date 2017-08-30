Crash at Spaghetti Junction forces closure this morning

Louisville, KY - I-64 W and I-71 S in Spaghetti Junction remain closed after a semi crash early Thursday morning.
A semi collided with a car and hit the concrete barrier just after 3:30 a.m. on I-64 W before the 3rd St. exit. Injuries were reported.
Currently, police are diverting traffic on I-64 W onto Mellwood Ave. This area is highly congested already due to a sewer collapse Wednesday. The roadblock impacts East Main Street between Jackson and Clay and Hancock Street between Market and Washington Streets.
I-71 S is also closed at Zorn Ave. Drivers must exit onto Zorn Ave. and can take River Rd. before heading further downtown.
