Crash at Spaghetti Junction forces closure this morning

Louisville, KY - I-64 W and I-71 S in Spaghetti Junction remain closed after a semi crash early Thursday morning.

A semi collided with a car and hit the concrete barrier just after 3:30 a.m. on I-64 W before the 3rd St. exit. Injuries were reported.

Currently, police are diverting traffic on I-64 W onto Mellwood Ave. This area is highly congested already due to a sewer collapse Wednesday. The roadblock impacts East Main Street between Jackson and Clay and Hancock Street between Market and Washington Streets.

I-71 S is also closed at Zorn Ave. Drivers must exit onto Zorn Ave. and can take River Rd. before heading further downtown.

