Country star Don Williams, 'the Gentle Giant,' dead at 78

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Don Williams speaks at the 49th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards at the Gaylord Opryland Resort on November 6, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Kempin, 2011 Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads like "I Believe in You," has died. He was 78.



A statement from his publicist said he died Friday after a short illness.



Williams had 17 No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. His mellow sound influenced a later generation of singers including Joe Nichols and Josh Turner.



Williams, nicknamed "the Gentle Giant," had a rich voice, gentle delivery and storytelling style.



His hits included "I Believe in You," ''Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," ''You're My Best Friend," ''Some Broken Hearts Never Mend," ''Till the Rivers All Run Dry" and "Back in My Younger Days."

