WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Coroner ID's man killed in the Limerick neighborhood

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:10 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We now know the name of the man gunned down April 29  in the Limerick neighborhood.

The coroner's office says 42-year-old Lamont Pillows died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near south 8th and St. Catherine Street.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories