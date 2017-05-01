Coroner ID's man killed in the Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We now know the name of the man gunned down April 29 in the Limerick neighborhood.

The coroner's office says 42-year-old Lamont Pillows died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near south 8th and St. Catherine Street.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD





